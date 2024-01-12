In latest Instagram post, Sunny Leone looked red hot in a stunning off-shoulder bodycon dress

12 Jan, 2024

Onam Gupta

Sunny Leone's take on fashion is a class apart.

Sunny Leone sets the fashion bar higher with her red hot look

Leaving her middle parted hair open, Sunny Leone channelled her inner beauty.

Sunny Leone recently set our screens on fire as raised the temperature with her sizzling avatar

Sunny Leone's bodycon dress is from the shelves of the clothing brand Club London and comes with a price tag of Rs 5,500.

With subtle eyeshadow, dazzling highlighter, dewy base, glossy lips, perfect brows and sharp contour, Sunny Leone gave herself a glamorous final touch.

Sunny Leone styled her gorgeous look with a quirky gold neckpiece, multiple statement rings and a pair of transparent heels.

Thanks For Reading!

Next: 7 Popular Indian Kings And Emperors Who Were Also Authors

 Find Out More