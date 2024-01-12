In latest Instagram post, Sunny Leone looked red hot in a stunning off-shoulder bodycon dress
Sunny Leone's take on fashion is a class apart.
Sunny Leone sets the fashion bar higher with her red hot look
Leaving her middle parted hair open, Sunny Leone channelled her inner beauty.
Sunny Leone recently set our screens on fire as raised the temperature with her sizzling avatar
Sunny Leone's bodycon dress is from the shelves of the clothing brand Club London and comes with a price tag of Rs 5,500.
With subtle eyeshadow, dazzling highlighter, dewy base, glossy lips, perfect brows and sharp contour, Sunny Leone gave herself a glamorous final touch.
Sunny Leone styled her gorgeous look with a quirky gold neckpiece, multiple statement rings and a pair of transparent heels.
