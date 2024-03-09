Tejasswi Prakash is a beauty to behold in sage green backless dress

09 Mar, 2024

Onam Gupta

Tejasswi Prakash's daring backless dress sets the internet ablaze

A High ponytail and matching jewelry added a touch of elegance to the overall look.

Tejasswi Prakash struck some elegant poses for the photoshoot

For glam picks, Tejasswi Prakash chose minimal eyeshadow, perfect brows, dazzling higlighter, glossy lips, sharp contour and glowing skin

What are your thoughts on Tejasswi Prakash latest look?

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Tamannah Bhatia Blooms in Stylish Monochromatic Saree With Pearl Embellished Blouse

 Find Out More