Tejasswi Prakash is a beauty to behold in sage green backless dress
Tejasswi Prakash's daring backless dress sets the internet ablaze
A High ponytail and matching jewelry added a touch of elegance to the overall look.
Tejasswi Prakash struck some elegant poses for the photoshoot
For glam picks, Tejasswi Prakash chose minimal eyeshadow, perfect brows, dazzling higlighter, glossy lips, sharp contour and glowing skin
What are your thoughts on Tejasswi Prakash latest look?
