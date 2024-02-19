Janhvi Kapoor is a true fashionista who never fails to turn heads with her stunning looks.

19 Feb, 2024

Onam Gupta

Janhvi Kapoor looked bombshell in a stunning white saree, featuring a modern draping pattern with pearl embellishment

Janhvi Kapoor left fashion enthusiasts in awe with her ethnic avatar

For glam picks, Janhvi Kapoor chose subtle eyeshadow, dazzling highlighter, perfect brows, blushed cheeks, nude lip shade and beaming highlighter

Janhvi Kapoor paired her saree with a stunning bralette-style blouse featuring deep neckline, halter neck with multiple beaded necklaces

Janhvi's stunning saree is from the shelves of ace fashion designer Tarun Tahiliani.

For hairdo, Janhvi Kapoor styled her long luscious locks into soft curls that added an extra elegance to her traditional wonder

Thanks For Reading!

Next: 10 Baby Names Inspired By Culture Of Jammu

 Find Out More