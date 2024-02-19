Janhvi Kapoor is a true fashionista who never fails to turn heads with her stunning looks.
Janhvi Kapoor looked bombshell in a stunning white saree, featuring a modern draping pattern with pearl embellishment
Janhvi Kapoor left fashion enthusiasts in awe with her ethnic avatar
For glam picks, Janhvi Kapoor chose subtle eyeshadow, dazzling highlighter, perfect brows, blushed cheeks, nude lip shade and beaming highlighter
Janhvi Kapoor paired her saree with a stunning bralette-style blouse featuring deep neckline, halter neck with multiple beaded necklaces
Janhvi's stunning saree is from the shelves of ace fashion designer Tarun Tahiliani.
For hairdo, Janhvi Kapoor styled her long luscious locks into soft curls that added an extra elegance to her traditional wonder
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: 10 Baby Names Inspired By Culture Of Jammu