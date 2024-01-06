The Sister’s Duo: 7 Jahnvi and Khushi Kapoor’s Fashion Moments
06 Jan, 2024
Lubhanshi Lamba
Jahnvi and Khushi Kapoor aced the bridesmaid look in a peach and pink lehenga by Manish Malhotra.
The beautiful sisters' twin in a white shirt paired with a short pencil skirt.
Khushi and Jahnvi pose together in Indian wear. Jahnvi opts for a saree while Jahvi dons an ethnic suit.
The Kapoor sisters showcase a blend of cultural charm with contemporary style in these beautiful saree looks.
Jahnvi and Khushi look astonishing in a pink gown and a pastel blue lehenga.
The beautiful sisters dress like Barbie in a pink shot dress and a corset gown.
The Kapoor sisters amped up their fashion game in black and white bodycon dresses.
