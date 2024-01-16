Jallikattu: Top 10 Facts About Tamil Festival
Jallikattu is a sport played during Mattu Pongal. Mattu Pongal is the third day of the Pongal celebration, which lasts four days.
The term 'Jallikattu' originates from Tamil words like Salli and Kattu which refers to gold or silver coins tied to the bulls' horn.
Jallikattu is a traditional sport. It is attributed to the Tamil Classical Age (400-100 BC).
The Supreme Court of India prohibited Jallikattu in 2014 in response to petitions from animal welfare organizations such as the Federation of India Animal Protection Agencies (FIAPO) and People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA).
The sport's bull breeds are not limited to native breeds such as Kangayam and Bangur.
These are among the strongest bull breeds. With the support of Jallikattu, the breeds are reared more, resulting in an upsurge in their numbers.
According to reports, there were approximately 1 million Kangayam bulls in 1990.
By 2017, the number has reduced to 15000. As a result, the sport of Jallikattu provides an opportunity to raise bulls.
Tamil Nadu government has made an amendment to the Act, Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act 1960 which was approved by the President.
The amendment permitted Jallikattu since it is considered a cultural pride of the state.
