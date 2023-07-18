Janhvi Kapoor took our breath away in stunning mini dress worth Rs 56, 762.
Janhvi Kapoor is a true blue fashion queen and her latest pictures are the biggest proof
Janhvi Kapoor struck some amazing poses for the photoshoot
For glam picks, Janhvi went with subtle eyeshadow, dazzling highlighter, glossy lips, perfect brows, sharp contour, ample mascara and glowing skin
Janhvi Kapoor's dress featured a sweetheart neckline, a middle cut-out, a slight slit, a fitted bust and embellished buttons with perfect silhouette.
While sharing her pictures on gram, Janhvi captioned it ''mooood since our last two screenings 🥳❤️💕👼🏻 #Bawaal''
Janhvi Kapoor's strappy heels added a touch of style to her mini dress
The actress let her attire do all the talking and just opted for catchy earrings and couple of statement rings
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Weight Loss: 7 Low-Carb Desserts To Satisfy Any Sweet Tooth