At Lakme Fashion Week 2024, Janhvi Kapoor turned the gorgeous showstopper for Kalki Fashion
Janhvi Kapoor looked fabulous in a deep wine jewel-studded lehenga
Janhvi Kapoor paired her mermaid-style lehenga with a matching over-the-shoulder drape blouse
Janhvi Kapoor struck breathtaking poses as she walked the ramp with poise and elegance.
Janhvi Kapoor exuded an Indo-European aesthetic vibe from head to toe.
Janhvi Kapoor opted for a side-parted French style hairdo that complemented her look perfectly
Janhvi Kapoor and Aditya Roy Kapur turned showstoppers and set the ramp on fire on day 5 of the Lakme Fashion Week 2024
Janhvi styled the ensemble with high heels, statement rings, dainty earrings and minimal makeup
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: 8 Hairstyles Inspired By Raashii Khaana To Elevate Your Wedding Look