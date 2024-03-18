At Lakme Fashion Week 2024, Janhvi Kapoor turned the gorgeous showstopper for Kalki Fashion

18 Mar, 2024

Onam Gupta

Janhvi Kapoor looked fabulous in a deep wine jewel-studded lehenga

Janhvi Kapoor paired her mermaid-style lehenga with a matching over-the-shoulder drape blouse

Janhvi Kapoor struck breathtaking poses as she walked the ramp with poise and elegance.

Janhvi Kapoor exuded an Indo-European aesthetic vibe from head to toe.

Janhvi Kapoor opted for a side-parted French style hairdo that complemented her look perfectly

Janhvi Kapoor and Aditya Roy Kapur turned showstoppers and set the ramp on fire on day 5 of the Lakme Fashion Week 2024

Janhvi styled the ensemble with high heels, statement rings, dainty earrings and minimal makeup

