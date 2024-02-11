Janhvi Kapoor Looks Like a Sparkly Rainbow in Vibrant Lehenga Choli

11 Feb, 2024

Tanya Garg

Janhvi Kapoor chose a beautiful lehenga choli for a wedding performance in Surat.

Janhvi Kapoor wore a vibrant lehenga that came with colourful strips and mirror work.

Janhvi Kapoor paired her lehenga with heavily embroidered choli with ghungroo and sequins.

Janhvi Kapoor accessorised her look with a silver choker, a pair of earrings and bangles.

Janhvi Kapoor took away our hearts in a pink dainty bindi.

Janhvi Kapoor's soft highlighted curls fell beautifully on her shoulder.

Thanks For Reading!

Next: 10 Best-Ever Jennifer Aniston Aka Rachel Green's Outfits on FRIENDS

 Find Out More