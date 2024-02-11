Janhvi Kapoor Looks Like a Sparkly Rainbow in Vibrant Lehenga Choli
Janhvi Kapoor chose a beautiful lehenga choli for a wedding performance in Surat.
Janhvi Kapoor wore a vibrant lehenga that came with colourful strips and mirror work.
Janhvi Kapoor paired her lehenga with heavily embroidered choli with ghungroo and sequins.
Janhvi Kapoor accessorised her look with a silver choker, a pair of earrings and bangles.
Janhvi Kapoor took away our hearts in a pink dainty bindi.
Janhvi Kapoor's soft highlighted curls fell beautifully on her shoulder.
