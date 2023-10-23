Janhvi Kapoor Looks Like Diwali Pataka in Pink Saree
Janhvi Kapoor looks like 'Husn Pari' in Manish Malhotra's pink saree.
Janhvi Kapoor looked like a vision to behold and wore a woven tissue saree with gold zari work.
Janhvi Kapoor oozes elegance in a beautiful handwoven saree with a golden deep neckline blouse.
Janhvi Kapoor accessorised her ethnic look with a floral-shaped neckpiece and matching jhumkis.
Janhvi Kapoor accentuated her blush pink saree look with pink eye shadow, mascara and highlighter.
Janhvi Kapoor stole our hearts with her dainty black bindi.
Janhvi Kapoor lights up our world long before Diwali with a beautiful smile.
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: 10 Cutest Fish That Make Great Pets