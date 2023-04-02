Janhvi wore a black-coloured gown with intricately handcrafted silver embroidery
02 Apr, 2023
Janhvi wore a black-coloured gown with intricate silver work.
02 Apr, 2023
Janhvi looked regal in body fitted gown paired with an elegant brocade drape.
02 Apr, 2023
Janhvi's fans call her the sexiest Egyptian mummy in the comment section.
02 Apr, 2023
Janhvi has once again mesmerised the entire internet with her hot looks.
02 Apr, 2023
Janhvi accessorised her gown with mang tika, bangles and layered necklaces.
02 Apr, 2023
Thanks For Reading!