Janhvi Kapoor is an ethereal beauty in an embellished Manish Malhotra saree

23 Dec, 2023

Onam Gupta

Janhvi Kapoor makes things classy in a pure Desi avatar

Janhvi Kapoor's stunning Manish Malhotra saree is sure to inspire your festive wardrobe

Janhvi Kapoor's ethnic wardrobe is the dream of many desi fashionistas

Janhvi Kapoor struck some amazing poses for the photoshoot

Janhvi Kapoor can never fail to impress fans with her impeccable sense of fashion

The Dhadak actress styled her saree with a crystal-jeweled blouse

For glam picks, Janhvi chose subtle eyeshadow, dazzling highlighter, perfect brows, nude lip shade, sharp contour and glowing skin

Stunning earrings and middle-parted hairdo added a touch of cultural richness to her appearance.

