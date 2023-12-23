Janhvi Kapoor is an ethereal beauty in an embellished Manish Malhotra saree
Janhvi Kapoor makes things classy in a pure Desi avatar
Janhvi Kapoor's stunning Manish Malhotra saree is sure to inspire your festive wardrobe
Janhvi Kapoor's ethnic wardrobe is the dream of many desi fashionistas
Janhvi Kapoor struck some amazing poses for the photoshoot
Janhvi Kapoor can never fail to impress fans with her impeccable sense of fashion
The Dhadak actress styled her saree with a crystal-jeweled blouse
For glam picks, Janhvi chose subtle eyeshadow, dazzling highlighter, perfect brows, nude lip shade, sharp contour and glowing skin
Stunning earrings and middle-parted hairdo added a touch of cultural richness to her appearance.
