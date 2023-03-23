Janhvi Kapoor Begins Shooting With Jr NTR

23 Mar, 2023

Tanya Garg

Janhvi Kapoor Looks Breathtaking

Janhvi wore a stunning green coloured saree in Hyderabad.

Janhvi Kapoor And Her Jhumka Affair

Janhvi once again flaunted her love for jhumkas in the latest photos.

Janhvi Kapoor Looks Bombshell

Janhvi's saree featured delicate motifs and a striking border with a hint of red.

Janhvi Kapoor Looks Like Vision to Behold

Janhvi side-parted her soft wavy curls in the latest photos in the saree.

Janhvi Kapoor Makes Jaws Drop

Janhvi made several jaws drop in lemon green saree.

Janhvi Kapoor Looks Ethereal

Janhvi looked beautiful in hues of pink blush, lip shade and eyeshadow.

