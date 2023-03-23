23 Mar, 2023
Janhvi wore a stunning green coloured saree in Hyderabad.
23 Mar, 2023
Janhvi once again flaunted her love for jhumkas in the latest photos.
23 Mar, 2023
Janhvi's saree featured delicate motifs and a striking border with a hint of red.
23 Mar, 2023
Janhvi side-parted her soft wavy curls in the latest photos in the saree.
23 Mar, 2023
Janhvi made several jaws drop in lemon green saree.
23 Mar, 2023
Janhvi looked beautiful in hues of pink blush, lip shade and eyeshadow.
23 Mar, 2023
Thanks For Reading!