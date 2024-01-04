Janhvi Kapoor put her best fashion foot forward for her appearance on the chat show ‘Koffee With Karan 8’
Janhvi Kapoor opted for a bold dress from the label Rasario, worth USD 1,690 (Rs 1.6 lakh).
Janhvi Kapoor stole the show with her red sultry dress
Janhvi Kapoor styled the bold number with minimal accessories
Janhvi Kapoor never fails to impress fans with her oh-so-sassy style
For glam picks, Janhvi Kapoor chose subtle eyeshadow, dazzling highlighter, blushed cheeks, sharp contour and nude lip shade.
To complete the look, Janhvi Kapoor chose a side-parted wavy open hair
While Janhvi looked stunning in red, Khushi on other hand chose, a dazzling mini-yellow dress
Janhvi Kapoor was joined by her sister Khushi Kapoor for the episode.
