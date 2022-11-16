Janhvi Kapoor in Saree

Janhvi Kapoor goes fully traditional in a chikankari saree for an awards ceremony.

India.com Entertainment Desk

Janhvi in Beige Saree

Janhvi Kapoor looks stunning in a fully embellished beige saree as she attends NBT Awards.

Janhvi Rocks New Saree Look

Janhvi Kapoor has been giving many saree avatars these days. Here comes another one from her closet.

Janhvi's Sleeveless Blouse

Janhvi Kapoor teams up her chikankari saree with a sequined and bright sleeveless blouse.

Janhvi Kapoor's Makeup

Janhvi sticks to the shades of nudes but accentuates her eyes with a smokey look to finish her styling with that saree.

Janhvi Oozes Oomph in Saree

