Janhvi Kapoor keeps it trendy in latest pictures with her denim-on-denim style
Janhvi Kapoor smiles and shines in a comfy denim top with silver embellishments and matching skirt
We loved Janhvi Kapoor's goofy side as she posed with her cutest little dog
'The Paw-some moment' of the day goes to Janhvi and her adorable dog
Janhvi kept her look minimal with subtle glam and half tied tresses
While sharing pictures on gram, Janhvi shared an adorable caption ''dog day afternoon 🐶''
Janhvi Kapoor is currently busy promoting her upcoming film 'Bawaal' which is all set to release on July 21.
