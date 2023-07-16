Janhvi Kapoor keeps it trendy in latest pictures with her denim-on-denim style

16 Jul, 2023

Onam Gupta

Janhvi Kapoor smiles and shines in a comfy denim top with silver embellishments and matching skirt

We loved Janhvi Kapoor's goofy side as she posed with her cutest little dog

'The Paw-some moment' of the day goes to Janhvi and her adorable dog

Janhvi kept her look minimal with subtle glam and half tied tresses

While sharing pictures on gram, Janhvi shared an adorable caption ''dog day afternoon 🐶''

Janhvi Kapoor is currently busy promoting her upcoming film 'Bawaal' which is all set to release on July 21.

