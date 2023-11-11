Janhvi Kapoor Takes Diwali Glam to Next Level in Hot Saree - 8 PICS
Janhvi Kapoor oozes oomph in hot purple for Rs 95,000.
Janhvi Kapoor makes jaws drop in mirror sequin and cutdana hand embroidered sari set.
Janhvi Kapoor paired her saree with a deep neckline hot sleeveless blouse.
Janhvi Kapoor flaunted her curves in a purple sequin saree for Amrinder Singh's Diwali bash.
Janhvi Kapoor accentuated her look with wavy strands falling on her shoulder.
Janhvi Kapoor looked the hottest with minimal makeup look and nude pink lips.
Janhvi Kapoor looks like a wow-wow in the hot purple saree by Arpita Mehta.
