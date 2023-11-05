Janhvi Kapoor Throws Glitter Like Tinker Bell in Nude Gown
Janhvi Kapoor oozes elegance in her latest photos in a plunge-neck corset gown.
Janhvi Kapoor melted hearts in her nude-coloured embellished gown.
Janhvi Kapoor's nude gown featured a corseted bodice.
Janhvi Kapoor's off-shoulder gown came with a plunging deep neckline.
Janhvi Kapoor's layered tulle skirt had a floor-gazing hem and a long trail.
Janhvi Kapoor accessorised her look with rings and stud earrings.
Janhvi Kapoor pulled off her Tinkerbell look with a messy bun and loose strands falling on her face.
