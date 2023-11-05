Janhvi Kapoor Throws Glitter Like Tinker Bell in Nude Gown

05 Nov, 2023

Tanya Garg

Janhvi Kapoor oozes elegance in her latest photos in a plunge-neck corset gown.

Janhvi Kapoor melted hearts in her nude-coloured embellished gown.

Janhvi Kapoor's nude gown featured a corseted bodice.

Janhvi Kapoor's off-shoulder gown came with a plunging deep neckline.

Janhvi Kapoor's layered tulle skirt had a floor-gazing hem and a long trail.

Janhvi Kapoor accessorised her look with rings and stud earrings.

Janhvi Kapoor pulled off her Tinkerbell look with a messy bun and loose strands falling on her face.

