Janhvi Kapoor swoons internet with her chiffon silk saree and eye-catchy blouse
Janhvi Kapoor steps out in Mumbai to attend a promotional event for her latest film Bawaal
Janhvi Kapoor strikes some amazing poses for paparazzi
Janhvi Kapoor stuns in Indian ethnic wear for her latest promotional look
Janhvi made a traditional statement in a chiffon saree and an embellished blouse.
Janhvi complemented her look with side-parted open wavy locks, dainty earrings, rings and matching heels.
Varun Dhawan looked dapper in stripped black and white crew neck T-shirt, white denim jacket and grey denim jeans.
