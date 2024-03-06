Janhvi Kapoor's 12 Trendy Sarees That Deserve a Spot in Your Ethnic Wardrobe
Janhvi Kapoor looks impressively stunning in this light pink saree and with a gorgeous embroidered blouse
Janhvi Kapoor looks breathtaking in green silk saree with mirror-worked blouse
Janhvi Kapoor is a vision to behold in a blue banarasi saree featuring silver zari work
Janhvi Kapoor exudes high dose of elegance in Manish Malhotra's shimmery silver saree
Janhvi Kapoor looks ethereal in Manish Malhotra's dark blue saree featuring an embellished border and a matching blouse
Janhvi Kapoor makes things classy in a floral organza saree, subtle makeup and statement earrings
Janhvi Kapoor is a beauty to behold in a vibrant white saree with colourful threadwork and statement earrings.
Janhvi Kapoor exudes ethereal elegance in sequined lavender saree with deep-neck blouse and subtle makeup
Janhvi Kapoor's ivory and pink saree is a must-have attire in your ethnic wardrobe
Janhvi Kapoor's gold and pink Manish Malhotra sari is indeed a wedding season must-have
Janhvi Kapoor in a red sequined saree with no accessories and dewy makeup serves perfect inspo for every bridesmaid
