Janhvi Kapoor's 12 Trendy Sarees That Deserve a Spot in Your Ethnic Wardrobe

06 Mar, 2024

Onam Gupta

Janhvi Kapoor looks impressively stunning in this light pink saree and with a gorgeous embroidered blouse

Janhvi Kapoor looks breathtaking in green silk saree with mirror-worked blouse

Janhvi Kapoor is a vision to behold in a blue banarasi saree featuring silver zari work

Janhvi Kapoor exudes high dose of elegance in Manish Malhotra's shimmery silver saree

Janhvi Kapoor looks ethereal in Manish Malhotra's dark blue saree featuring an embellished border and a matching blouse

Janhvi Kapoor makes things classy in a floral organza saree, subtle makeup and statement earrings

Janhvi Kapoor is a beauty to behold in a vibrant white saree with colourful threadwork and statement earrings.

Janhvi Kapoor exudes ethereal elegance in sequined lavender saree with deep-neck blouse and subtle makeup

Janhvi Kapoor's ivory and pink saree is a must-have attire in your ethnic wardrobe

Janhvi Kapoor's gold and pink Manish Malhotra sari is indeed a wedding season must-have

Janhvi Kapoor in a red sequined saree with no accessories and dewy makeup serves perfect inspo for every bridesmaid

