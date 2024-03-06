Janhvi Kapoor's 7 Most Trendy Jhumka Picks to Add in Your 2024 Collection
06 Mar, 2024
Jigyasa Sahay
Janhvi Kapoor's jhumka game is strong and here are some must have stylish designs to add in your collection.
Janhvi Kapoor pairs contrasting turquoise jhumki with pink and white floral saree amplifying the simple look.
Single drop golden pearl embellished jhumkas exude modern design with touch of tradition.
Janhvi knows to keep it classy and pairing golden chand bali with black saree is the ultimate style pick.
Golden and blue jhumka add the touch of traditional.
Speacial ocassion call for special piece and this kalamkari work pearl jhumkas can be a great and unique addition.
Janhvi Kapoor shows why a statement golden and ruby coloured jhumkas are a must have to pair and contrast with any Indian wear.
Janhvi Kapoor's magenta and golden tassle jhumka elevate the grace and elegance of the whole outfit.
Oxidised single drop jhumkas are an evergreen choice that everyone earring hoarder must have!
A simple green kundan earring can never go wrong especially with a saree.
