Janhvi Kapoor is the definition of glam in white trench coat

29 Jun, 2023

Onam Gupta

Janhvi Kapoor is currently shooting for her upcoming movie 'Ulajh' in London

Sharing the photos on her Instagram handle, Janhvi Kapoor captioned her post, “I'll walk where my own nature would be leading: It vexes me to choose another guide: Where the grey flocks in ferny glens are feeding; Where the wild wind blows on the mountain-side ????️ #UlajhDiaries”

Janhvi Kapoor smiles and shines in stunning white trench coat

Janhvi Kapoor never fails to impress us with her stunning pictures

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Alia Bhatt's Hot Blouse Designs From Tum Kya Mile Song go Viral

 Find Out More