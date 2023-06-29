Janhvi Kapoor is the definition of glam in white trench coat
Janhvi Kapoor is currently shooting for her upcoming movie 'Ulajh' in London
Sharing the photos on her Instagram handle, Janhvi Kapoor captioned her post, “I'll walk where my own nature would be leading: It vexes me to choose another guide: Where the grey flocks in ferny glens are feeding; Where the wild wind blows on the mountain-side ????️ #UlajhDiaries”
Janhvi Kapoor smiles and shines in stunning white trench coat
Janhvi Kapoor never fails to impress us with her stunning pictures
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Alia Bhatt's Hot Blouse Designs From Tum Kya Mile Song go Viral