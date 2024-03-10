Janhvi Kapoor's Trendy Floral Retro Magic is a Pearly Delight! In Pics
10 Mar, 2024
Jigyasa Sahay
Janhvi Kapoor exudes retro vibe in white base with red flowers.
Janhvi Kapoor turned on the vintage vibe in simple floral saree.
Jahnvi keeps it chic and classic in retro saree.
It's the vintage charm that melts our heart away.
Jahnvi Kapoor looks drop dead gorgeous in her red and white desi look.
Its pearly delight to see Jahnvi's charm in saree.
Janhvi Kapoor paired her saree with dainty pearl studs.
Jahnvi Kapoor exuded timeless elegance in saree with stylish blouse.
