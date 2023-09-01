Janmashtami is one of the many festivals where houses light up to celebrate the birth of Lord Krishna.
Apart from the rituals, there are several mouthwatering delicacies that are prepared on this festival.
Let's find out the traditional dishes offered to Lord Krishna on this day.
Kheer is made from milk, dry fruits, rice and sabudana. It is an Indian sweet offered to Lord Krishna as a part of "Chaapan Bhog".
Panjiri is considered an important prasad on Janmashtami. It has seed powder, desi ghee, cashew nuts, almonds and raisins.
Rava Ladoo has roasted rava, dry fruits, sugar and ghee. This ladoo is not only delicious but healthy and nutritious too.
Sabudana khichdhi is a light dish that includes sabudana dal, green chilli, peanuts and sendha namak.
Gulab Jamun is one of the favourite sweets of Indians. It is made with Milk solids, cashews, rose water and sugar syrup.
Rabdi is made up of milk, sugar and nuts. It can be enjoyed alone or with Jalebi and malpua.
Makhan Misri is another lipsmacking speciality of Janmashtami. Lord Krishna is fondly addressed as 'Makhan Chor'. To honour his love for butter and makhan, this sweet is made with white butter and lots of sugar.
Doodh Peda is another famous milk-based sweet prepared on Janmashtami. It is round and garnished with pistachios and almonds.
Shirkhand is a delicious sweet that includes saffron, cardamom, and sugar This sweet dish is incredibly refreshing to eat.(Photo:@pinterest)
