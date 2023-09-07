The Japanese skincare routine helps to maintain healthy and radiant skin.
Here are a few steps to follow for getting glowing skin.
Begin with removing makeup with an oil-based cleanser. It helps to dissolve excess oil from the skin.
Use a gentle exfoliator to remove dead cells from thehskin. Follow these steps once or twice a week of a day.
Apply toner to balance the pH value of your skin.
Essence and lotion may provide an extra layer of hydration.
Apply serum to address skin problems such as wrinkles or acne.
Use a sheet mask to boost hydration and deal with specific needs.
Apply eye cream under -the eye area to solve puffiness and fine lines issues.
Moisturizer helps to keep the skin hydrated. It is often lightweight and fast-absorbing.
