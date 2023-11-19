Jasprit Bumrah first met Sanjana Ganesan during the 2013-14 season on IPL
Sanjana Ganesan is a very popular name in the world of cricket, not only because she is the wife of India’s fast-medium bowler Jasprit Bumrah but she is also the Digital Insider for ICC
What began as a professional relationship, soon blossomed into something else.
Sanjana Ganesan interviewed Jasprit Bumrah for her work, and they became friends during the process.
The couple had a dream wedding on March 15, 2021
Jasprit Bumrah and Sanjana Ganesan captured in an adorable moment.
Sanjana Ganesan and her husband Jasprit Bumrah were blessed with a baby boy on September 4, 2023.
