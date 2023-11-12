Jazz Up Your Diwali Look With These Pretty Yellow Outfits
11 Nov, 2023
Lubhanshi Lamba
Look like a patakha on the festival of lights by wearing a yellow lehenga just like Kiara Advani.
Opt for “ladu peela” color on this diwali and make everyone jealous with your outfit.
Janhvi Kapoor is just looking like a WOW in this gorgeous yellow saree.
Kriti Sanon wore this beautiful saree featuring ruffle sleeves and a belt to amp up the look.
You can never go wrong with a yellow lehenga, looking so pretty on our Bollywood queen Alia Bhatt.
Ananya Panday has inspired us to hop on the trend and get a beautiful sharara set for this Diwali.
Alia Bhatt's yellow set from Manish Malhotra is a perfect pick for this festive season.
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: 11 Essential Safety Tips To Keep In Mind While Bursting Firecrackers