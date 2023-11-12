Jazz Up Your Diwali Look With These Pretty Yellow Outfits

11 Nov, 2023

Lubhanshi Lamba

Look like a patakha on the festival of lights by wearing a yellow lehenga just like Kiara Advani.

Opt for “ladu peela” color on this diwali and make everyone jealous with your outfit.

Janhvi Kapoor is just looking like a WOW in this gorgeous yellow saree.

Kriti Sanon wore this beautiful saree featuring ruffle sleeves and a belt to amp up the look.

You can never go wrong with a yellow lehenga, looking so pretty on our Bollywood queen Alia Bhatt.

Ananya Panday has inspired us to hop on the trend and get a beautiful sharara set for this Diwali.

Alia Bhatt's yellow set from Manish Malhotra is a perfect pick for this festive season.

