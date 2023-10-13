Jhumkas: The Bollywood Celebrity-Approved Earring That Will Elevate Your Outfit

13 Oct, 2023

Lubhanshi Lamba

A pair of Jhumkas have the power to elevate your simple outfits. Let’s take a look at some Bollywood celebs who pulled off a pair of jhumkas in the best way possible.

Alia Bhatt- The Bollywood actress has a beautiful style of dressing and accessories, she paired matching jhumkas with a yellow dress that looks absolutely gorgeous.

Sara Ali Khan- The adorable actress is mad about jhumkas, she gives a desi touch to her outfit by pairing them with this white suit.

Anushka Sharma- The beautiful actress elevated her reception look with big gold jhumkas, looking absolutely stunning.

Ananya Pandey- The diva’s choice in accessories is top-notch, including these earrings paired with elegant white lehenga.

Kangana Ranaut- The bollywood diva has been seen wearing pretty jhumkas on several occasions, like this om=ne look in yellow saree.

Kiara Advani- Famous for her trendy and stylish looks, Kiara wore these beautiful jhumkas with a saree at Dada Saheb Phalke Awards.

Sonam Kapoor- Known for her impeccable style, the actress styled a pair of jhumkas with a Ralph & Russo gown at amfAR Gala.

