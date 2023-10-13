Jhumkas: The Bollywood Celebrity-Approved Earring That Will Elevate Your Outfit
13 Oct, 2023
Lubhanshi Lamba
A pair of Jhumkas have the power to elevate your simple outfits. Let’s take a look at some Bollywood celebs who pulled off a pair of jhumkas in the best way possible.
Alia Bhatt- The Bollywood actress has a beautiful style of dressing and accessories, she paired matching jhumkas with a yellow dress that looks absolutely gorgeous.
Sara Ali Khan- The adorable actress is mad about jhumkas, she gives a desi touch to her outfit by pairing them with this white suit.
Anushka Sharma- The beautiful actress elevated her reception look with big gold jhumkas, looking absolutely stunning.
Ananya Pandey- The diva’s choice in accessories is top-notch, including these earrings paired with elegant white lehenga.
Kangana Ranaut- The bollywood diva has been seen wearing pretty jhumkas on several occasions, like this om=ne look in yellow saree.
Kiara Advani- Famous for her trendy and stylish looks, Kiara wore these beautiful jhumkas with a saree at Dada Saheb Phalke Awards.
Sonam Kapoor- Known for her impeccable style, the actress styled a pair of jhumkas with a Ralph & Russo gown at amfAR Gala.
