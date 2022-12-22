Kajol Looks Ethereal

Kajol wore a white and blue satin kaftan gown in a latest video.

22 Dec, 2022

Tanya Garg

Kajol Oozes Elegance

Kajol's satin gown featured floral prints in shades of blue.

22 Dec, 2022

Kajol Wins Hearts

Kajol won heart with her tresses open in wavy curls and braided details on one side.

22 Dec, 2022

Kajol Impresses Fashion Police

Kajol's kaftan had a one shoulder detail along with a thigh-high slit.

22 Dec, 2022

Kajol Sets Heart on Fire

Kajol accessorised her look with oxidised silver chain and bangles

22 Dec, 2022

Kajol Makes Jaws Drop

Kajol's makeup artist opted for festive season apt look with nude eyeshadow and lip shade.

22 Dec, 2022

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Genelia D'souza Looks Like Apsara in Pearl White Silk Organza Saree Worth Rs 26K

 Find Out More