Kajol dons yet another stunning look and wears a maroon lehenga for new appearance.

Kajol dons yet another stunning look and wears a maroon lehenga for new appearance.

24 Nov, 2022

India.com Lifestyle Staff

Kajol looks drop-dead gorgeous as she promotes her film Salaam Venky in a maroon lehenga with Vishal Jhethwa.

Kajol looks drop-dead gorgeous as she promotes her film Salaam Venky in a maroon lehenga with Vishal Jhethwa.

24 Nov, 2022

Kajol teams up her maroon lehenga with a matching statement blouse featuring v-neck and long sleeves.

Kajol teams up her maroon lehenga with a matching statement blouse featuring v-neck and long sleeves.

24 Nov, 2022

Kajol flaunts her beautiful lehenga as she promotes her movie 'Salaam Venky' in style.

Kajol flaunts her beautiful lehenga as she promotes her movie 'Salaam Venky' in style.

24 Nov, 2022

Kajol continues to impress with her appearances in red. This time, she chooses a lehenga from designer label Raw Mango.

Kajol continues to impress with her appearances in red. This time, she chooses a lehenga from designer label Raw Mango.

24 Nov, 2022

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Top 5 Goals So Far in FIFA World Cup 2022 | SEE PICS

 Find Out More