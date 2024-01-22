Kangana Ranaut Literally Wears Lord Ram on Her Sleeves in Ayodhya - Pics
22 Jan, 2024
Vineeta Kumar
Kangana Ranaut shares her look in a saree as she attends the grand Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha ceremony.
Kangana Ranaut wears an off-white saree with a red blouse and a shawl at Ram Mandir in Ayodhya.
Kangana Ranaut looks ethereal in a white saree with a red embroidered blouse for the Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha ceremony.
Kangana Ranaut's red blouse features a signature embroidered figure of Lord Ram/ Lord Krishna.
Kangana Ranaut's Choli-cut blouse becomes the highlight of her look on the occasion of the Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha ceremony.
