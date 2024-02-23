Karan Singh Grover's 7 Fitness Tips to Swear By
23 Feb, 2024
Lubhanshi Lamba
Having a fantastic body is not as important as being fit. Simple exercise guarantees general health.
The easiest detox tip according to Karan is to drink lots of water.
Consistency is the key to fitness, so he avoids taking breaks and keeps his workout routine regular.
Karan exercises for 30-40 minutes a day and starts his workout with a warm-up.
Karan kickstarts his exercise routine with a full-body warm-up and does a lot of stretching.
The main focus of the actor is on muscle building and that’s why he stretches every part of his body.
Karan keeps changing his workout regime to handle variations and develop the body.
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Madhubala's Birthday: 7 Beauty Takeaways From This Legendary Actress