Kareena Kapoor recently glammed up in a black maxi bodycon dress for the trailer launch event of her upcoming film crew.
Kareena Kapoor is a vision to behold in all-black ensemble
Kareena Kapoor struck her poses with utmost perfection and looked breathtakingly gorgeous.
For glam picks, Bebo kept it subtle with well defined eyes and nude lipshade
To round off, Kareena Kapoor chose open wavy hairdo that complemented her classy look
Kareena Kapoor is currently awaiting the release of her upcoming film Crew alongside Tabu and Kriti Sanon.
