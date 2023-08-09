Kareena Kapoor oozes elegance in off white ruched dress.
Kareena Kapoor played with white on a rainy day for an event in Mumbai.
Kareena Kapoor looked like a snow white in off white ruched dress with a thigh-high slit.
Kareena Kapoor's wrap shirt dress was cinched at the waistline.
Kareena Kapoor's maxi dress is draped like a sarong to one side and finishes in a chunky knot adorned with a hammered-brass disk on the left.
Kareena Kapoor's off-white dress came with a front thigh-high slit.
Kareena Kapoor made quite the statement in chunky gold earrings.
Kareena Kapoor opted for a dewy makeup base and centre-parted ponytail.
Kareena Kapoor gave major Poo vibes in a chic white dress. What do you think?
