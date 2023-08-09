Kareena Kapoor oozes elegance in off white ruched dress.

09 Aug, 2023

Tanya Garg

Kareena Kapoor played with white on a rainy day for an event in Mumbai.

Kareena Kapoor looked like a snow white in off white ruched dress with a thigh-high slit.

Kareena Kapoor's wrap shirt dress was cinched at the waistline.

Kareena Kapoor's maxi dress is draped like a sarong to one side and finishes in a chunky knot adorned with a hammered-brass disk on the left.

Kareena Kapoor's off-white dress came with a front thigh-high slit.

Kareena Kapoor made quite the statement in chunky gold earrings.

Kareena Kapoor opted for a dewy makeup base and centre-parted ponytail.

Kareena Kapoor gave major Poo vibes in a chic white dress. What do you think?

