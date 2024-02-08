Kareena Kapoor Khan Shines Brighter Than a Diamond at Doha
Kareena Kapoor looked like an absolute stunner in a blue bodycon dress.
Kareena Kapoor attended a jewellery and watch exhibition in Qatar in a blue dress.
Kareena Kapoor never fails to set the fashion bar high, and she did it again!
Kareena Kapoor Kareena Kapoor swept the entire internet with her ice blue dress in Doha.
Kareena Kapoor chose a stunning blue ensemble with a chic blazer.
Kareena Kapoor's matching blue blazer came with a magnificent rosette on the shoulder.
Kareena Kapoor accessorised her look with an insanely gorgeous diamond choker and bracelet.
Kareena Kapoor's subtle glam makeup with rosy cheek tint and pink lips stole our hearts.
Kareena Kapoor opted for loose locks that fell on her shoulder.
