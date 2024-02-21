Kareena Kapoor's 7 Unforgettable Saree Looks
21 Feb, 2024
Lubhanshi Lamba
Kareena Kapoor Khan channels her inner “Poo” in a pink sequin saree by Manish Malhotra.
Kareena embraces the modern fashion look in a maroon saree that features detailed gold embroidery in patches.
Kareena looks like royalty incarnated in this olive green shimmer saree by Sabyasachi
Kareena looks striking in a dark green satin saree paired with a matching blouse. The diva finished her look with a matching emerald necklace.
Bebo mesmerises everyone in a white hand-painted organza saree with floral detailing.
Kareena blossoms like a flower in this white and pink-hued floral saree by Sabyasachi.
Kareena Kapoor stuns in a satin wine-hued drape with a bralette-style blouse.
