Karisma Kapoor-Inspired 7 Hairstyles To Elevate Your Wedding Look
08 Mar, 2024
Simran Keswani
Half Updo: Karisma Kapoor whiffs a romantic allure in a half open and half-tied hair.
Sleek Elegance: A refined straight hair look that frames Karisma Kapoor's face with polished sophistication.
Casual Waves: Karisma Kapoor looks effortlessly stylish with her hair in soft, natural waves, perfect for a casual yet fashionable statement.
Vintage Glamour: With hair swept back into a classic vintage wave, Karisma Kapoor exudes old-world glamour.
Modern Sleek: Karisma Kapoor rocks a contemporary look with her hair styled in a sleek ponytail, embodying urban chic.
Pop of Colour: Karisma Kapoor's hairstyle is enlivened by vivid highlights, adding a playful dimension to her chic appearance.
Regal Updo: Karisma Kapoor's hair is elegantly styled into a regal updo, accentuated with luxurious accessories for a royal event.
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Krystle D’Souza’s 8 Chic Outfits for Sunny Days