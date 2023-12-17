Katrina Kaif And Her Never Ending Love For Sarees
17 Dec, 2023
Lubhanshi Lamba
The actress donned a striking blush-pink saree with a sweetheart-neckline blouse with delicate floral embroidery.
The diva paired her pink floral Sabyasachi sari with a matching sleek belt.
Katrina Kaif’s love for Sabyasachi creations is well-noted, and the actor didn't make an exception this time by wearing a burnt orange saree paired with a full-sleeve blouse.
Katrina Kaif’s grace is visible in her wedding sare which was in pale pink featuring all-over embroidery.
Katrina Kaif looks stunning in a traditional red sari by Tarun Tahiliani, which is timeless.
The diva steals the show with her dazzling shimmer saree by Tarun Tahiliani.
The actress made heads turn in this modern saree with a contemporary twist of a long shrug.
Katrina blesses her fans with her beauty in this gorgeous red printed saree.
Katrina Kaif looks like a dream in this saree featuring hand-embroidered wildflowers splayed all over its silhouette.
