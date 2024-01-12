Katrina Kaif's 7 Hairstyles to Elevate Your Bridesmaid Glam
12 Jan, 2024
Lubhanshi Lamba
Katrina Kaif’s effortless breezy waves are a perfect hairstyle to pair with a saree or any other ethnic wear.
Katrina’s signature hairdo, the straight hair looks incredible on any outfit, be it Indian or Western.
These beautiful loose curls or romantic waves look enduring on our favourite actress.
Katrina Kif’s braided bun is ideal for any occasion or attire.
If you are someone who loves experimenting with your hair, you should try this high bun just like Katrina Kaif.
Katrina Kaif’s middle-parted hairdo with voluminous curls will look stunning on all the bridesmaids.
You can never go with a sleek pony. Katrina Kaif’s hairstyle can be easily paired with Indian, western, and Indo-western.
