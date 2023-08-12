Khushi Kapoor shells major fashion goals in stylish neon blue corset top and black cargo pants
Khushi Kapoor struck amazing poses for her recent photoshoot.
While sharing pictures on gram, Khushi captioned it ''Bts💚''
For glam picks, Khushi opted for subtle eyeshadow, dazzling highlighter, perfect brows, nude lip shade and perfect brows
Khushi graced a high-profile event held in Mumbai with her tremendous sense of fashion.
With handpicked jewellery, Khushi accessorized her chic and casual look
Khushi Kapoor is all set to make her debut in Zoya Akhtar's directorial, The Archies.
