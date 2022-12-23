Khushi wore a draped purple-coloured mini dress for the Archies wrap party.
Khushi tied her hair in a chic and neat bun.
Khushi's dress had a strappy open back that draped down to the waist, and the high wrap neck had a tie collar that flew down the back.
Khushi Kapoor radiated an unreal glow with her Rs 15,864.85 worth dress from House of CB.
Khushi's stylist opted for a glamorous look with winged eyeliner, highlighter, a nude eyeshadow and lip shade.
Khushi's satin dress had a one-shoulder cut and asymmetric hem.
