Khushi Kapoor Makes Jaws Drop

Khushi wore a draped purple-coloured mini dress for the Archies wrap party.

23 Dec, 2022

Tanya Garg

Khushi Kapoor Exudes Elegance

Khushi tied her hair in a chic and neat bun.

23 Dec, 2022

Khushi Kapoor Makes Heads Turn

Khushi's dress had a strappy open back that draped down to the waist, and the high wrap neck had a tie collar that flew down the back.

23 Dec, 2022

Khushi Kapoor Looks Radiant

Khushi Kapoor radiated an unreal glow with her Rs 15,864.85 worth dress from House of CB.

23 Dec, 2022

Khushi Kapoor Impresses Fashion Police

Khushi's stylist opted for a glamorous look with winged eyeliner, highlighter, a nude eyeshadow and lip shade.

23 Dec, 2022

Khushi Kapoor Oozes Oomph

Khushi's satin dress had a one-shoulder cut and asymmetric hem.

23 Dec, 2022

Thanks For Reading!

