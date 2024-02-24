Kiara Advani took to her Instagram and posed a series of stylish pictures in formal grey outfit
The Don 3 actress wore a stylish pantsuit from one of the most luxurious global brands, Tod’s
Kiara Advani struck stunning poses for the Instagram photoshoot
Kiara Advani wore a stylish waistcoat, teamed with matching pants and contemporary blazer
Kiara Advani layered this attire with a stylishly oversized blazer featuring flap pockets and shoulder pads.
Kiara Advani aces the corpocore fashion trend and there are no two ways about it
Kiara Advani completed her outfit with matching flat sandals that played well with her outfit
Kiara Advani wore the stunning blazer over a sexy olive green lace bralette which was visible through the V-shaped neckline
Kiara Advani elevated her stylish outfit with a silver breaded choker, matching bracelet and statement rings
For hairdo, Kiara Advani opted for open wavy locks that gave her hair an extra bounce
For glam picks, Kiara Advani chose subtle eyeshadow, dazzling highlighter, mascara-laden lashes, a heavy pink blush, beaming highlighter and the prettiest matching glossy lipstick
