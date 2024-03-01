Kiara Advani is the epitome of grace and versatility when it comes to her fashion choices.

01 Mar, 2024

Onam Gupta

Kiara Advani is currently busy, attending Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's wedding celebrations.

Ambani's pre-wedding festivities have begun and for Day 1, Kiara stunned in a classy bodycon gown

Kiara Advani looked ultra-glam in a black dress with a plunging neckline and a large flower on the right strap.

Kiara Advani struck some stunning poses for the Instagram photoshoot

To complement the look, Kiara Advani opted for a sleek bun

For glam picks, Kiara Advani opted for subtle eyeshadow, dazzling highlighter, perfect brows, sharp contour and glowing skin

Kiara Advani's statement earrings perfectly blended the vibe of the outfit

