Kiara Advani is the epitome of grace and versatility when it comes to her fashion choices.
Kiara Advani is currently busy, attending Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's wedding celebrations.
Ambani's pre-wedding festivities have begun and for Day 1, Kiara stunned in a classy bodycon gown
Kiara Advani looked ultra-glam in a black dress with a plunging neckline and a large flower on the right strap.
Kiara Advani struck some stunning poses for the Instagram photoshoot
To complement the look, Kiara Advani opted for a sleek bun
For glam picks, Kiara Advani opted for subtle eyeshadow, dazzling highlighter, perfect brows, sharp contour and glowing skin
Kiara Advani's statement earrings perfectly blended the vibe of the outfit
