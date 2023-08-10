Kiara Advani oozes elegance in Gauri & Nainika's flowy floral gown.
Kiara Advani made heads turn in a multicoloured sheer gown.
Kiara Advani's gown strapless gown featured corset details and bodycon patterns to the waist.
Kiara Advani's gown featured a mermaid-esque silhouette with a flowing belt appearing from the side.
Kiara Advani's gown featured floral details in green, pink and blue.
Kiara Advani's floral gown came with a long and flowy skirt with a floor-sweeping train.
Kiara Advani wore her tresses open in wavy curls with a middle part as she posed for the pictures.
Kiara Advani's makeup artist flaunted mascara-laden eyelashes, drawn eyebrows, and a shade of dark red lipstick.
Kiara Advani looks no less than a mermaid with layers and layers of tulle.
Kiara Advani made everyone's heart skip a beat in her latest photos.
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Kareena Kapoor in White is Beauty at Its Best!