Non-stick kadhai, pan or tawa are available in everyone's kitchen however, it can get difficult to clean those utensils.
Did you know that you can use bleaching powder to clean your utensils? A bleaching powder will regain the shine of your kadhai or pan.
Use a light sponge or plastic sponge with a simple dishing washing liquid to clean your utensils.
Use aluminium foil to clean your utensils. It will help to remove the stains of the pot.
Mix vinegar, salt, and baking soda to wash your extremely dirty utensil.
Sprinkle some salt on the utensils and let the salt soak in all the grease.
Rice water is an effective method for removing stubborn utensil stains.
Fill your utensils with hot water and add some lemon juice to them. Leave it for 10 minutes, and then wash it with detergent powder.
Tip: Never clean your utensils with rough pads.
