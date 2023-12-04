Korean Beauty Trends That You Must Try For Glass Skin in Winters
04 Dec, 2023
Simran Keswani
Hydrating Toners: Balance the skin's pH and boost hydration.
Snail Mucin: Loaded with an array of good nutrients, snail mucin helps in increasing collagen, reducing inflammation, and providing illuminating radiance.
Ceramide Moisturiser: Create a barrier to protect the skin from harsh winter air and keep the skin plump and nourished.
Sugar-Based Exfoliants: Gently removes dead skin cells and leave the skin smooth.
Sheet Masks: Provide intense hydration and improve skin elasticity.
Rice water cleanser: It gently purifies the skin, offers brightening effects, and provides essential nutrients to promote skin health.
Green Tea Essence: It helps to intensely hydrate the skin, protect against environmental stressors, and soothe dry, irritated skin.
AHA/BHA: It gently exfoliates dead skin cells and, improves skin texture and tone, while also enhancing hydration by allowing better absorption of moisturizers, crucial in the dry winter months.
Oil-Based Cleanser: It effectively removes makeup and impurities, maintains skin's natural moisture balance, and can even help regulate oil production.
Shea Butter Lip Balm: It nourishes and moisturizes chapped lips, provides a protective barrier against harsh weather, and leaves lips feeling soft and smooth.
