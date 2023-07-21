Korean skincare is trendy in today's time. so why are you falling behind to try it out?
Here we have some basic Korean beauty skincare to get glowing and beautiful skin.
An excellent primer is necessary as it serves as the barrier between skin and makeup. It offers a solid foundation for makeup.
Avoid using heavy foundation, as it can make your skin dull.
Replace your mascara and eyeliner with waterproof versions, especially during the monsoons.
Use smudge-proof lipstick that dries quickly and doesn't leave stains on your teeth and chin.
Apply setting spray after completing your makeup.
It ensures that makeup stays in place during heavy rains.
Use oil-absorbing sheets or translucent powder to sweep oil from your skin.
An overnight mask is also beneficial for the skin, as it can hydrate and repair the skin.
Drinking lots of water is a golden rule for healthy and glowing skin.
