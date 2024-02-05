Kriti Sanon makes things classy in off-shoulder floral print dress

05 Feb, 2024

Onam Gupta

Kriti Sanon was recently spotted in the town all glammed up for the promotions of her upcoming film, Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya

The pictures were uploaded by Kriti's stylist Sukriti Grover

For glam picks, Kriti chose subtle eyeshadow, dazzling highlighter, perfect brows, glossy lips, sharp contour, beaming highlighter and glowing skin.

Kriti Sanon struck some amazing poses for the photoshoot

For accessories, Kriti just opted for long dainty earrings

To round off, Kriti opted for sleek middle-parted ponytail that complemented her look perfectly

