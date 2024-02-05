Kriti Sanon makes things classy in off-shoulder floral print dress
Kriti Sanon was recently spotted in the town all glammed up for the promotions of her upcoming film, Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya
The pictures were uploaded by Kriti's stylist Sukriti Grover
For glam picks, Kriti chose subtle eyeshadow, dazzling highlighter, perfect brows, glossy lips, sharp contour, beaming highlighter and glowing skin.
Kriti Sanon struck some amazing poses for the photoshoot
For accessories, Kriti just opted for long dainty earrings
To round off, Kriti opted for sleek middle-parted ponytail that complemented her look perfectly
