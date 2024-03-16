Kriti Sanon Exudes Elegance in Black Co-ord Set
16 Mar, 2024
Mallika Mehzabeen
Kriti Sanon Saturday shared a bunch of pictures where the actress looked drop-dead gorgeous in a Black co-ord set.
The dress which Kriti wore was by Kristina Fidelskaya and Comme des Garçons.
Kriti was styled by Rhea Kapoor and Sanya Kapoor. The actress kept the make-up glam with smokey black eyes and nude lip shade.
Kriti donned the black dress for the trailer launch of her upcoming film Crew.
Apart from Kriti, the movie features Tabu and Kareena Kapoor.
Crew will be released in cinemas on March 29, 2024
Kriti will also be seen in Do Patti which will feature Kajol in a key role.
