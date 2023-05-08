Kriti Sanon looks regal in a black semi-sheer gown for the award night.
Kriti Sanon made jaws drop with see-through details on the sleeves, neckline, waist and legs.
Kriti Sanon's sexy black gown had a floor-grazing hem length.
Kriti Sanon glammed up with minimal makeup, bold smoky eye shadow, and winged eyeliner.
Kriti Sanon finished her look with a chunky bracelet and black pumps.
Kriti Sanon stole the show with her side-parted open strands.
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: 10 Banks Offering Cheapest Home Loan Interest Rates