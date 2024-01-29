Kriti Sanon gave retro chic vibes in a grey-one shoulder top and flared trousers

29 Jan, 2024

Onam Gupta

Kriti Sanon is currently busy promoting her upcoming film Teri Baaton Main Aisa Ulja Jiya along with Shahid Kapoor

For the promotional event, Kriti Sanon donned a grey-one shoulder top with matching flared pants

Styled by Sukriti Grover, Kriti Sanon's grey attire was from the Brand Michael Kors

Kriti Sanon added a black classy belt to her stylish look

Kriti Sanon accessorised her look with golden hoops and golden rings

Kriti Sanon struck some amazing poses for the photoshoot

With subtle makeup and half-tied hairdo, Kriti Sanon enhanced her sassy appearance.

