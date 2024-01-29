Kriti Sanon gave retro chic vibes in a grey-one shoulder top and flared trousers
Kriti Sanon is currently busy promoting her upcoming film Teri Baaton Main Aisa Ulja Jiya along with Shahid Kapoor
For the promotional event, Kriti Sanon donned a grey-one shoulder top with matching flared pants
Styled by Sukriti Grover, Kriti Sanon's grey attire was from the Brand Michael Kors
Kriti Sanon added a black classy belt to her stylish look
Kriti Sanon accessorised her look with golden hoops and golden rings
Kriti Sanon struck some amazing poses for the photoshoot
With subtle makeup and half-tied hairdo, Kriti Sanon enhanced her sassy appearance.
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Disha Patani Serves Fashion Inspo 101 in White Corset & Baggy Pants